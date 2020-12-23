Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.11. 14,190,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,618,721. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.15. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $763.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

