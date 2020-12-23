Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $101,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

