MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.92

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 2278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Get MasTec alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,378 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.