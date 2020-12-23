Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 16,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,956. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 182.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 258,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 36.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

