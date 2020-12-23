Mchain Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Mchain has a market cap of $37,510.89 and $151.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003789 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006639 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000412 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

