McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) Shares Gap Up to $194.00

McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.00, but opened at $202.00. McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) shares last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 515 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.30. The stock has a market cap of £189.62 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

