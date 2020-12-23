MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,163,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. ValuEngine raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

