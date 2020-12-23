Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Up 22.1%

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shot up 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 3,237,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,820% from the average session volume of 168,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,837 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.