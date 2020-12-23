MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

MAX traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $42.85. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,967. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

