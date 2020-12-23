MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) (LON:MDZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) (LON:MDZ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 258,551,127 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.95.

About MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

