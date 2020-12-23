Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $4,656,732.60 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $139.35. 127,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Medpace’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit