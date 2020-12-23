Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $4,656,732.60 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $139.35. 127,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Medpace’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

