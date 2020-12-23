Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.12

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $8.15. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 21,685 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.12.

Get Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) alerts:

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

About Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.