Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBWM. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $429.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.