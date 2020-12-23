Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of CMP opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.