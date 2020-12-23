Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $293,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

