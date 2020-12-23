Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $309,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

