Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 164,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

