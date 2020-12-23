Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $921,093. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

