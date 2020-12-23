Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 7.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.36. 102,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 104,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at $142,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

