Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.33.

MLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,762 shares of company stock worth $2,690,175. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -412.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.91 and a 200-day moving average of $250.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $292.19.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

