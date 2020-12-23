Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 10422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. Barclays lifted their price target on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Methanex by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Methanex by 32.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 82.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.