Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBNKF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Investec cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

