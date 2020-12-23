Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBNKF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Investec cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit