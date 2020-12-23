Michael Joseph Burke Sells 4,000 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $180.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.32. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBNK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.