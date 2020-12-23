Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

