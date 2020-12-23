Midas 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,970.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00010529 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $3,970.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00138288 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004320 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.