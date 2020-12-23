Midas (MIDAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,970.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Midas has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $3,970.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00010529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00138288 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004320 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002957 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

