Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.44

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and traded as low as $24.00. Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 165,366 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

