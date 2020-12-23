Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.44

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and traded as low as $24.00. Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 165,366 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit