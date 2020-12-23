MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Stock Price Down 17.9%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) fell 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $9.23. 654,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 696,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

