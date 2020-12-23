Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,317.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $14,317.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $17.92 or 0.00075013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00137873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.14 or 0.00678672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00124137 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00368847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00102603 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 134,409 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.