Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) Shares Up 12.2%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 424,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 453,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a market cap of £19.21 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.07.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

