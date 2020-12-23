Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $123.00 and last traded at $125.88. 35,970,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 18,249,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.30.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,946,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,872,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,654,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,746,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,338 shares of company stock valued at $59,875,344. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,457,000 after purchasing an additional 416,540 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.