MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 11.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.03. 6,525,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 2,590,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $437.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

