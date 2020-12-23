Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 2,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96.

Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter.

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

