Morgan Stanley Acquires 15,055 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of LGI Homes worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 54.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 32.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Shares of LGIH opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.53.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.