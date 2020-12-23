Morgan Stanley Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,910 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

