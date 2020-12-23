Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,651,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,777,418. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

