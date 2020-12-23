Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CAE were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

