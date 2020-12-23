Morgan Stanley Sells 59,747 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of HealthEquity worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

