MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

MSM opened at $85.61 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

