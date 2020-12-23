Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 17.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price shot up 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.41. 45,458,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 9,288,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 300.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 314,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

