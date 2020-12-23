Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $336,849.41 and $207,309.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,253,169 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

