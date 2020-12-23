National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:BCI opened at C$32.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.33. The company has a market cap of C$507.38 million and a PE ratio of 77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33. New Look Vision Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.11 and a 12-month high of C$34.50.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

