National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.89

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.89 and traded as high as $71.68. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shares last traded at $71.51, with a volume of 4,066,142 shares changing hands.

NA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.92. The company has a market cap of C$24.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2019989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 in the last three months.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

