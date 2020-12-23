National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $907.38

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $907.38 and traded as high as $927.20. National Grid plc (NG.L) shares last traded at $926.60, with a volume of 5,856,897 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,012.31 ($13.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 926.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 907.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The firm has a market cap of £32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

