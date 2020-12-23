National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.71. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.