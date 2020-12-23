NavCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $95,443.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NavCoin has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $95,443.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,549,297 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

