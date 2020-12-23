Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Up 10.2%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shot up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.49. 119,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 69,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.