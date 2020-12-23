Nebulas Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001252 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Neraex, OKEx and Gate.io. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00325350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,200,221 coins and its circulating supply is 57,664,699 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, BCEX, Allcoin, Binance, Neraex, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.