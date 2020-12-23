NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.05. 420,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 295,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

