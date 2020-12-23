Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,729. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

